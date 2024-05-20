Hafnia Limited (HAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 3rd

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3443 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $8.65 on Monday. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

