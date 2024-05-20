Haverford Trust Co Sells 145,454 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $274,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.