HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRME. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

PRME stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $849.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $3,200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

