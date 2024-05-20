HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.25.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Burry Just Sold Amazon, Replaced it With Alibaba, is He Right?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks That Look Like Chipotle in the Early Days
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Dole is a Tasty Low Hanging Treat for Value Hunters
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.