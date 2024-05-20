HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

