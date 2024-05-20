Head to Head Comparison: VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) & Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) and Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Risk & Volatility
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Earnings and Valuation
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
|1
|8
|2
|0
|2.60
|Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
|1
|18
|4
|0
|2.53
Given VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF is more favorable than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF.
Profitability
This table compares VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
Summary
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF beats Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
