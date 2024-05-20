Head to Head Survey: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $276.67 million 1.18 $28.51 million $1.20 11.44 NeuroPace $65.42 million 3.59 -$32.96 million ($1.19) -6.87

Profitability

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 10.19% 15.88% 10.33% NeuroPace -45.61% -173.62% -30.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.50%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 91.76%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Volatility & Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats NeuroPace on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology



Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NeuroPace



NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

