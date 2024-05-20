Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.4 %
LON:HNE opened at GBX 162.64 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 163.26 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £344.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,246.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.95.
About Henderson EuroTrust
