Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson EuroTrust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:HNE opened at GBX 162.64 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Henderson EuroTrust has a one year low of GBX 123.52 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 163.26 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £344.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,246.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.95.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

