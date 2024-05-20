Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,445,045 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,878 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

