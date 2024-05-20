Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

