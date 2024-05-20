Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Purchases £148.64 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hayes purchased 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 929 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £148.64 ($186.69).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,257.93).

On Monday, April 8th, Paul Hayes sold 59,074 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91), for a total value of £513,353.06 ($644,753.91).

On Tuesday, March 26th, Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($43,264.46).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 928.50 ($11.66) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 937 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,018.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 881.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 808.69.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.41) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.86) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.68) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.