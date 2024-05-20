Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after purchasing an additional 283,061 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $82.93 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

