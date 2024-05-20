Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HII. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE:HII opened at $255.60 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $194.52 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,439 shares of company stock worth $1,831,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

