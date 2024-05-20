Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,197 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,197 ($27.59).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($22.73) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMB

Insider Buying and Selling

Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.92), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,315,847.46). 7.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,965.50 ($24.69) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,006 ($25.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 792.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,785.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.50.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 22.45 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,927.42%.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.