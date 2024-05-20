Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 356.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INCY opened at $57.10 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
