Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 22,930 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.