Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $434.12 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.87 and a fifty-two week high of $442.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

