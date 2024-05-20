Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 12,587 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 346.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $95.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -73.85, a PEG ratio of 194.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.