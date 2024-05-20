Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,486 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $451.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.33. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $329.56 and a one year high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

