Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 16,339 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

