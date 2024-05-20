Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 365 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Entergy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $113.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

