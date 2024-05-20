Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 550 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $543.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.