Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 975 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.