Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $30.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

