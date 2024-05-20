Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 8,071 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $450,830,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $423,780,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $400,079,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

