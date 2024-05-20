Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $151.01 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

