Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.76. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

