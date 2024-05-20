Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kroger were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KR opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

