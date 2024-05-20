Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.01 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

Fortinet stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

