Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.05 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $110.97. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

