Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $179.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

