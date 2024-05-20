Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.17 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker
In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
