Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.17 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

