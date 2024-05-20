Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 719,054 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 458,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $32,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.91 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

