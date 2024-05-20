Independent Advisor Alliance Has $836,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

