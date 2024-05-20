Independent Advisor Alliance Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SWaN & Legend Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Airbnb stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

