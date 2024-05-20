Independent Advisor Alliance Has $877,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $143.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

