Independent Advisor Alliance Has $938,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVR were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total value of $1,511,933.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,732,120.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,669.00 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7,750.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7,201.39. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

