Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 29.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

