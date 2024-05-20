Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 5,150 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

