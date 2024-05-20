Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 94 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,394 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $311,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.7 %

NXPI stock opened at $267.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $273.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.