Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 53,696 Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.12% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLX. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Deluxe by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deluxe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,002,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 63.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,666 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Deluxe Announces Dividend

NYSE DLX opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

