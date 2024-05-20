Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $350.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

