Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,584.50 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,440.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.49 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,177 shares of company stock valued at $102,045,061 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

