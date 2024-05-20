Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $73.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.