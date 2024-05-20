Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $152.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
