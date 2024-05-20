Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of COKE stock opened at $937.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,030.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $855.18 and its 200 day moving average is $836.51.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
