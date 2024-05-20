Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 128 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after acquiring an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after buying an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,527 shares of company stock worth $3,772,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

