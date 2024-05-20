Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,417 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $149.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

