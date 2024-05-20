Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 47 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,653,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $615.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $12,749,981. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

