Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,499 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,490 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.