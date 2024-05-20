Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 90 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 229,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.83.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $221.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.